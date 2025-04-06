Congress terms AAP’s Punjab Sikhya Kranti a propaganda campaign

The Punjab Congress has questioned AAP’s Sikhya Kranti campaign, which is beginning on Monday.

The state government has asked school teachers to open accounts on ‘X’ and use AAP’s hashtag #PunjabSikhyaKranti along with the CM’s photo as the ribbon cutting drive begins tomorrow. Teachers were also told to tweet photos/videos with the hashtag.

MLA Pargat Singh took to X, stating: “The social media-obsessed @BhagwantMann government is now using teachers as its IT cell to boost his image. Teachers have been instructed to create X (Twitter) accounts, use AAP’s hashtag #PunjabSikhyaKranti, and post only positive updates — all to portray basic school repair work as a “revolution”!”

Advertisement

He added: “This isn’t an education revolution — it’s a propaganda campaign!”

The social media-obsessed @BhagwantMann govt is now using teachers as its IT cell to boost his image. Teachers have been instructed to create X (Twitter) accounts, use AAP’s hashtag #PunjabSikhyaKranti, and post only positive updates — all to portray basic school repair work as… pic.twitter.com/xaCUZGgGjb — Pargat Singh (@PargatSOfficial) April 6, 2025

Under the campaign, the Education Department of the Punjab Government is rolling out a 54-day event to inaugurate newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools across the state.