Home / Punjab / Congress terms AAP’s Punjab Sikhya Kranti a propaganda campaign

Congress terms AAP’s Punjab Sikhya Kranti a propaganda campaign

The Education Department of the state government is rolling out a 54-day event to inaugurate newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools across the state
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:59 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann
The Punjab Congress has questioned AAP’s Sikhya Kranti campaign, which is beginning on Monday.

The state government has asked school teachers to open accounts on ‘X’ and use AAP’s hashtag #PunjabSikhyaKranti along with the CM’s photo as the ribbon cutting drive begins tomorrow. Teachers were also told to tweet photos/videos with the hashtag.

MLA Pargat Singh took to X, stating: “The social media-obsessed @BhagwantMann government is now using teachers as its IT cell to boost his image. Teachers have been instructed to create X (Twitter) accounts, use AAP’s hashtag #PunjabSikhyaKranti, and post only positive updates — all to portray basic school repair work as a “revolution”!”

He added: “This isn’t an education revolution — it’s a propaganda campaign!”

Under the campaign, the Education Department of the Punjab Government is rolling out a 54-day event to inaugurate newly developed infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in 12,000 government schools across the state.

