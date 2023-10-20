Congress threatens stir

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 19

District Congress leaders today visited the grain market at Malout and gave an ultimatum to the authorities concerned to start the paddy lifting within two days or they would start a stir.

Shubhdeep Singh Bittu, president, District Congress Committee, Muktsar, said, “There is hardly any space left for more produce. Farmers, farm labourers and commission agents are facing a harrowing time. The government should do something to convince rice millers and the lifting should be started or we will launch a stir.” Former MLA Rupinder Kaur Ruby also visited the grain market.

