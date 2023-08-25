Congress to contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

Putting all speculations to rest, the Punjab Congress leadership today categorically said it would contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the coming parliamentary elections.

Addressing concerns of party workers, Leader of the Opposition Partap Bajwa, while speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab Youth Congress office-bearers on Thursday, said, “Party workers are not ready to have a truck with the Aam Aadmi Party. The party will contest all 13 parliamentary seats.”

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the party high command had given them the green signal to prepare for all 13 seats.

At party meetings, there was broad consensus to contest all seats and the same had been conveyed to the party high command.

Warring said, “The state unit has made elaborate plans to reach out to voters and party workers, beginning next month. From holding meetings in all Vidhan Sabha segments to holding sammelans, party leaders will seek a feedback from workers”.

