Congress to flag lack of jobs, poor law and order in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 8

Senior leadership of the state Congress at a meeting today decided to corner the AAP government on deteriorating law and order, unemployment, illegal mining, besides targeting the BJP for its failure to provide MSP on all crops to farmers.

Punjab Affairs in charge Devendra Yadav, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Pargat Singh and Rana Gurjeet Singh attended the meeting.

A senior leader said the high command had sought suggestions to devise state-specific campaign, which would be out in the next few days.

“The BJP is preventing farmers from heading to Delhi. We are going to effectively use the anti-farmer policies of the BJP in our campaign,” said senior Congress leaders, adding that they would also target AAP over its failure to fulfil the poll promises.

Meetings were being held to finalise songs and social media content, they said.

Finding enough anger against the PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government due to the farmers’ stir, the grand old party has been working to reach the electorate via songs, said sources.

“Issue like illegal mining and unemployment under the AAP government would also be highlighted on social media,” said sources.

