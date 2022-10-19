Congress to stage protest at Khatkar Kalan on Oct 21 to press for dismissal of minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 18

The Punjab Congress will stage a protest demonstration on October 21 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral place of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh to press for the removal of Fauja Singh Sarari from the Cabinet over the charges of corruption against him.

PCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislative Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said it was shameful on the part of Aam Aadmi Party-led state government that despite having an open and shut case against Sarari, he was being allowed to continue as a minister in the government.

Warring and Bajwa said the Congress would not let the government have double standards. “While Congress leaders are being implicated and intimidated on mere hearsay, the AAP is protecting its own people despite having serious charges against them,” they said.