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Home / Punjab / Congress will end free power, health cover: Aman Arora

Congress will end free power, health cover: Aman Arora

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:41 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Punjab AAP president Aman Arora
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Cabinet minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab president Aman Arora hit out at the Congress, saying Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s latest statement had exposed the party’s “anti-people and feudal mindset”.

Addressing a press conference, he said Warring’s remarks about restricting electricity subsidies and financial assistance for women on the grounds of need raised serious questions about the Congress agenda.

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He alleged that if Congress came to power in 2027, it would snatch away free electricity, the Rs 10 lakh Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana and financial assistance for women, while bringing back toll plazas and imposing higher electricity and canal water charges.

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Arora challenged the party’s top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, to clarify whether the schemes would continue under a Congress government.

Questioning the proposed criteria government assistance, Arora asked who would determine which families were eligible for these benefits and on what basis.

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