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Home / Punjab / 'Congress will never join hands with AAP': Punjab ex-CM Channi

'Congress will never join hands with AAP': Punjab ex-CM Channi

Channi addresses people at Samrala on the second day of his 'Jawani Sambhal Yatra'

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:11 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi. File photo
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Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi has cleared the air on alliance prospects of his party with AAP in the state. “The Congress will never join hands with AAP,” asserted Channi.

He added, “If a hung government is formed, it would be that of the BJP and AAP, and not AAP and the Congress.”

Channi was speaking at Samrala on the second day of his 'Jawani Sambhal Yatra', which is set to reach Ludhiana soon.

While answering queries raised by the media at Samrala, Channi said that the BJP and SAD were hand in glove, these parties never separated. “AAP has also surrendered to the tunes of the BJP due to ED and other raids. It's only the Congress that can bring justice to the people of Punjab,” said Channi.

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He admitted that the Congress might have committed a few mistakes but this bicycle yatra had started from the soil of Gurus — Chamkaur Sahib, with a pledge to bring back Punjab — which has lost sheen in the last few years due to governments with vested interests — on the track again.

“We are not going to make hollow claims of getting revenues worth Rs 20,000 crore like Arvind Kejriwal did, we will do what practically would be possible. By showing the face of Bhagwant Mann as Chief Minister, Kejriwal has ruined Punjab like termite infestation. But the Congress government, if it comes to power, will hold everyone accountable for putting Punjab in economic distress. Besides, 750 innocent persons lost lives due to black laws for farmers on borders. It was the Congress that extended a helping hand to the kin of those who lost their lives,” said Channi.

The yatra has moved from Samrala towards Ludhiana and will pass through several city areas throughout the day.

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