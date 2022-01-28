punjab assembly polls

Congress will soon announce party's CM face in Punjab: Rahul Gandhi

'Both Sidhu and Channi are of the opinion that two cannot lead and both assured me that they will help whoever is named'

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 27

Former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would soon announce the Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly polls.

Addressing a virtual rally at a palace on Mithapur road here falling in Jalandhar Cantonment seat, Rahul said that either of the two -- Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu – would be picked. He said opinion would be sought from the party workers before making the announcement.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a virtual rally at Mithapur in Jalandhar. — Video grab

Rahul said he discussed the issue with both Sidhu and Channi on his way to the venue. Both were of the opinion that two persons cannot lead Punjab. They told me, “The biggest question everyone is asking in Punjab is who of the two will take the lead. There cannot be two leaders. If one gets the chance, the other one will pledge support for him. I was really happy with it. So, I thought that if the party leaders, workers and Punjab want it, we will take the decision. We will do it by seeking the opinion of our workers and I want everyone to fight as a team.”

Prior to his speech both Sidhu and Channi set the narrative in this direction. Sidhu said, “People are asking who will be the leader to put forth the party agenda. I will accept ever other decision of yours. Meinu darshani ghoda na bana dena (Do not make me a mere showpiece).”

Starting his speech with the verses of Guru Ravidass, Channi told Rahul, “If you have liked my 111 days of CMship, a thought could be given for the next five years.” He was, however, quick to change his stance, “You have already given too much to someone whose family has not even had anyone even as an MLA. Pick anyone as CM face. I assure you my full support. This is the demand of Punjab today. Other parties mocking at us that our marriage procession does not have a groom. They say that we are fighting. Let them all say it.”

At this, he invited Sidhu near him on the dais and hugged him. Sidhu responded with a warm gesture as ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Pargat Singh also came along.

In his speech, Rahul said while coming here today, an idea came to his mind, “The name of the state -- Punjab includes Congress symbol ‘Panja’ (hand).” On the recent farmer agitation, he said, “The farmers never wanted those farm laws. They want revolution not evolution.” He spoke on many plans already put forth by Sidhu in his Punjab Model for the past few days.

Affirming that his party would give a push to the industry, Rahul said, “We want ‘Made in Punjab’ labels to go popular.”

On governance, he said, “We will start single window system for 160 services under ‘Sarkar aapke dwaar’ project. We will focus on decentralisation.” On women issues, Rahul said, “I have suggested that a dedicated women manifesto must be released with two-three main promises.”

#Punjabpolls2022

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd wave flattening in Chandigarh

5 more fatalities in Mohali district

Cashless payment facility starts at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Wait for Chandigarh railway station makeover gets longer

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

Covid-19 effect : Govt Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, faces blood shortage

8 food samples fail quality test in Patiala district

Patiala Health Department fails to meet daily Covid vaccination target

Honour for Punjabi University Professor

Faculty development programme ends at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law