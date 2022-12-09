Congress win in Himachal Pradesh a boost for party in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 8

Congress’ win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections has come as a boost for the Punjab Congress, which is bracing for the coming civic body polls and 2024 parliamentary elections.

The win has come at a time when the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is scheduled to enter Punjab, en route from Haryana.

AAP, BJP working together in Gujarat There was no doubt from day one that AAP was working in Gujarat to help the BJP. Now, it has been established beyond any doubt. With no AAP in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress easily trounced the BJP. Amrinder Raja Warring, PPCC Chief

The Punjab Congress had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the Assembly elections held early this year, largely due to anti-incumbency factor and infighting in the state unit.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Punjab being a neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, today’s poll results will have a direct bearing. Seeing the nine-month performance of the AAP in Punjab, people of Himachal Pradesh understood the design of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Anti-incumbency against the AAP is growing. The Delhi and Punjab model has been rejected by people in other states,” he said.

Amarpreet Singh Lally, general secretary, Indian Youth Congress (IYC), said the credit of the win in the HP elections also went to the leaders of Punjab Congress and workers who actively campaigned there.

PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring said the BJP and AAP had been completely exposed by playing a “fixed match” in Gujarat, keeping alive the tradition of helping out each other.

“There was no doubt from day one that AAP was working in Gujarat to help the BJP. Now, it has been established beyond any doubt,” he said, pointing out that with no AAP in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress easily trounced the saffron party.

