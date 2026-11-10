Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the Congress — on being voted to power — will not withdraw any financial aid schemes being run by the AAP government.

Talking on the side lines of the preparations for the cycle yatra, Channi, who also heads the crucial Campaign Committee of the PPCC, said that apart from continuing with the schemes, the Congress will also pay the pending of the Punjab Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana for the last four and half years.

“The APP was giving financial aid to ladies, but doing little to control drug menace that was sniffing lives of the youth,” he said while launching a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, accusing it of “surrendering” Punjab’s interests to the Delhi leadership and failing on governance, law and order and the drug menace.

Recalling his 111-day tenure as Chief Minister, Channi said his government had used every day effectively and taken several decisions aimed at reviving development in the state. He cited increasing compensation for cotton farmers affected by pink bollworm to Rs 18,700 per acre, besides Rs 1,500 for labourers, registering houses within the Laldora under the Mera Ghar Mere Naam scheme, waiving electricity bills, regularising Class D government jobs and reducing petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 and Rs 5, respectively.

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On the BJP’s renewed focus on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Channi said there was “no defending the indefensible”, adding that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, had condemned the violence and expressed regret.

At the same time, he said Punjabis had not forgotten the BJP-led Centre’s handling of the farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. He accused the BJP of adopting an “anti-Punjab” approach and said the people of the state would not accept the party.

On factionalism in the Congress, Channi claimed the party was now united and working collectively to defeat the AAP. He said the proposed Jawaani Sambhal Cycle Yatra would focus on listening to the concerns and aspirations of Punjab’s youth. He also questioned the continued flow of drugs and weapons into the state, pointing to the Centre’s responsibility for security within 50 km of the international border.