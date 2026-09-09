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Home / Punjab / Congress workers march towards CM Bhagwant Mann house

Congress workers march towards CM Bhagwant Mann house

AAP has failed on drugs, law & order: Bajwa

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh/New Delhi, Updated At : 07:58 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Congress workers on their way to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Hundreds of Congress workers from across the state on Tuesday staged a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government over the death of farm labourer Gulzar Singh.

Led by Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and senior leaders Brahm Mohindra, Rana KP Singh and others, the party workers gathered outside the Punjab Congress Bhawan here and started marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence. However, they were stopped by a massive contingent of police on the way.

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Warring demanded immediate dismissal of Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and his arrest over the suicide of Gulzar Singh of Dirba. He said Gulzar had stated in his alleged dying declaration that Cheema was responsible for his suicide.

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He also referred to the alleged police brutality against Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village after he showed a black flag to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He also questioned Mann’s silence over the protection granted to a rape accused.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, addressing a press conference in the national capital, accused the AAP government of pushing Punjab towards “anarchy” by allegedly failing to curb drugs and opening political doors to people facing serious criminal cases. He also demanded Cheema’s resignation over Gulzar’s death.

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The Congress leader questioned the AAP government’s anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nashya Virudh’, accusing it of failing to contain a problem that he described as an existential threat to Punjab.

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