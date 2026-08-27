Congress workers protest rising sugar prices

Punjab Congress workers on Wednesday staged a massive protest against the rising prices of sugar in India and blamed it on the wrong policies of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The protesters were led by the Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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The protesters also served tea without sugar, in a symbolic message that sugar had now become unaffordable for the common man. Warring alleged that the Narendra Modi government’s policies had contributed to a sharp rise in the prices of essential food items, saying inflation had now engulfed the entire household kitchen and was placing an increasing burden on ordinary consumers.

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Quoting data, he said, retail and wholesale sugar prices had increased by around 40 per cent compared with the corresponding period last year, with the increase reaching up to 50 per cent in some states. Sugar prices had crossed Rs 65 per kg in eight states, he noted. The PCC president attributed the situation to flawed government policies on sugar exports and ethanol production.

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The senior Congress leader said over the past three months, sugar prices had risen from Rs 48 to Rs 67 per kg, while jaggery prices had increased from Rs 50 to Rs 65 per kg.