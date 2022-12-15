Congress's Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha for 'detailed' discussion on Indo-China border row

New Delhi, December 15

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh".

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh," he wrote to the Secretary-General, Lok Sabha.

In his letter, he raised several questions regarding the 2020 Galwan clash and face-off in Yangtse between the Indian and Chinese armies.

Tewari said, "This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. We have had the Defence Minister give a statement. However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked: Why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse? What do the Chinese want? Is the government aware of Chinese mal-intentions? Have we lost any territory to the Chinese as a result of these aggressions; if so, how much, and how does the Government plan to get it back?" The Congress MP asked the government for a detailed discussion over the border situation between India and China.