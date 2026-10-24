DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Congress’s November 1 rally in Delhi insensitive to pain of Sikhs: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon

Congress’s November 1 rally in Delhi insensitive to pain of Sikhs: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon

During the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, Sikhs were selectively targeted and killed in the streets of Delhi, gurdwaras were set ablaze, and countless families were left devastated, he said

article_Author
PTI
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:02 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon holds a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

Punjab BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over the INDIA bloc’s rally in Delhi on November 1, describing the move as deeply insensitive and hurtful to the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Dhillon said November 1 is no ordinary date for Sikhs but a day of mourning and remembrance.

Advertisement

“During the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, Sikhs were selectively targeted and killed in the streets of Delhi, gurdwaras were set ablaze, and countless families were left devastated. Thousands of Sikhs lost their lives in Delhi and other parts of the country, leaving behind grieving mothers, widows and families whose suffering continues to this day,” Dhillon said.

Advertisement

Dhillon alleged that the Congress had a deeply troubling record on Sikh issues, citing “the attack on Darbar Sahib, the damage inflicted on Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the anti-Sikh violence of November 1984 in Delhi and other cities”.

He said that holding a “political rally” on November 1 was particularly insensitive to the pain and memories of the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Anti-Sikh riots erupted across Delhi and other parts of the country following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

The INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan has been described as the culmination of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Congress has asserted that at least 10 lakh people are expected to march against “vote chori”, saying this will send a strong message of “unity” in protecting democracy and the Constitution.

Dhillon stated that it took nearly four decades for many victims of anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and their families to see meaningful progress towards justice.

He credited the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking steps to pursue justice for the victims.

Taking a swipe at Congress’s slogan, “Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao”, Dhillon alleged, “How can a party bearing the stain of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre claim to be the champion of democracy?” He demanded that the Congress and Rahul Gandhi publicly apologise to the Sikh community for the 1984 massacre and reconsider the decision to hold the rally on a day of mourning.

He also challenged the Congress to clarify whether it stands with the victims and their families or with those accused of involvement in the violence and those alleged to have shielded them.

Dhillon said, “The Sikh community has neither forgotten nor will it ever forget the horrors of 1984. BJP stood with the affected families in the past, stands with them today, and will continue to stand with them in the future.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts