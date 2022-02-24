Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

A day after questioning Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s style of functioning, party’s Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla today targeted his own government in the state for allegedly failing to root out the drug menace.

Aujla has, in fact, blamed the alleged police-politician nexus for “failure” to check drug trafficking despite it being the main agenda of the Congress before assuming power in 2017.

Shoots off letter to Punjab DGP Our govt failed to curb drug trade. On the contrary, it prospered under the patronage of black sheep in govt & police. — Gurjeet Aujla

The MP has shot off a letter to Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra, expressing discontent over the police’s anti-drug campaigns and investigations in drug peddling cases. “The drug menace prospered under the patronage of black sheep in the government and the police. Our government drastically failed to check it. The DGP must fix accountability and have in place an efficient system that breaks the supply chain. Otherwise, protests will be staged outside police stations no matter which party forms the government after March 10,” he said. Aujla said he had raised the matter on several occasions in Parliament too. “The people of Punjab who were once known for their intellect and valour are now being termed drug addicts... Police and intelligence officials have become lethargic and depend only on tips provided by affected parties,” he said.

