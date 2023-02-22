Consider afresh Beant Singh assassin Gurmeet Singh's premature release petition: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh, February 21
Over 27 years after former CM Beant Singh was assassinated, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the order declining premature release of convict Gurmeet Singh. Justice Gurvinder Singh Gill also directed fresh consideration of the matter.
Referring to the impugned order passed in October last year, Justice Gill asserted a perusal of its operative portion showed that both the Patiala District Magistrate and UT District and Sessions Judge simply stated no grounds were made out for premature release. They had not assigned any reason for reaching such a conclusion.“The order when examined in light of an apex court judgment in the case of ‘Ram Chander versus the State of Chhattisgarh and another’ certainly cannot sustain, being a non-speaking order,” Justice Gill said.
Gurmeet Singh through counsel Vijay K Jindal, had earlier contended that the order was violative of Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Directions were also sought for issuance of an order, holding that the petitioner fulfilled all the requisite conditions for grant of premature release and was entitled in accordance with the policy applicable to the UT convicts.
Referring to a HC order confirming life term and other short-term sentences awarded to the petitioner, Jindal added a Division Bench recorded the finding that Gurmeet Singh and co-accused were merely pawns in the hands of Balwant Singh and Jagtar Singh Hawara. They were only giving logistic support for the assassination.
