Expressing grave concern over constitutional misconduct, a delegation of the state BJP, today, submitted a memorandum to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to seek an appropriate explanation on Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann coming drunk to the Vidhan Sabha recently. The delegation also urged him to consider Mann’s removal from the post in interest of ‘preserving constitutional integrity and public trust.’

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The BJP leaders, who called upon the Governor include the state president Sunil Jakhar, working president Ashwani Sharma, former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former state president Shwait Malik, former cabinet minister Manoranjan Kalia, former union minister Preneet Kaur, former cabinet Minister Manpreet Badal, state vice president Subhash Sharma and media head Vineet Joshi.

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Questioning the conduct of the Chief Minister, the memorandum said, “It has been widely reported and publicly discussed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the May 1 session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in an inebriated condition. The way he addressed the Assembly and reporters outside the house, it clearly shows he was drunk.”

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“In view of the above, we urge Your Excellency to seek an appropriate explanation and recommend necessary action, including consideration of his removal, in the interest of preserving constitutional integrity and public trust,” it read.

The party has sought that the Governor should seek a detailed report on the conduct of the Punjab Chief Minister and take appropriate constitutional measures. He should ensure that security cover decisions are made transparently and strictly based on objective threat assessments. “It has also been sought that the Governor should call DGP & Chief Secretary Punjab and tell them that no corrupt person should get security cover.”

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The representation has also questioned the 'arbitrary and politically motivated' abrupt removal of security cover from the five Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP. In contrast, the security cover of MLA Raman Arora, despite being arrested in a corruption case, was reportedly restored after he attended the session of Punjab Assembly and voted in favour of the AAP government.