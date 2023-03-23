Consider promotion of PCS officer, CAT directs UPSC, Punjab Govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

The Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, has directed the UPSC and the Chief Secretary, Punjab Government, to hold review selection committee meeting (SCM) to consider the case of Tej Kumar Goyal for induction into IAS cadre from the State Civil Services within a period of two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.

The Bench comprising Rashmi Saxena Sahni, member (A), and Ramesh Singh Thakur, member (j), has passed the order on an application filed by Goyal through counsel Rohit Seth.

In the application, Goyal had sought directions to respondents to consider his case for induction into IAS against vacancy from the State Civil Services quota of the State of Punjab under the IAS (Appointment by promotion) Regulations, 1955, for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 by convening the review SCM.