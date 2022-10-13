Consider retired brigadier for promotion, rules Armed Forces Tribunal

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, October 12

In a judgment that has implications for appointments to the top posts in the Army’s ‘minor corps’, the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) today directed the Ministry of Defence to consider a retired Brigadier for promotion to the rank of Major General in the Army Aviation Corps.

The tribunal’s Bench comprising Justice Rajendra Menon and Lt Gen PM Hariz directed consideration of the officer, Brig Sudhir Nagpal, for promotion within two months and grant of all consequential benefits including pay and allowances for the period he was out of service.

According to a petition filed by the officer, he had been due for consideration for promotion to the rank of Major General in October 2021 against an existing vacancy at this rank in the Army Aviation Corps, but the same was denied to him on the pretext that said vacancy had already been filled up by a junior batch officer belonging to the General Cadre.

The officer, of the 1987 batch, retired in February 2022 in the rank of Brigadier even as his petition was pending before the tribunal, which in its interim order had ruled that his retirement would be provisional and subject to final orders passed by it.

After his retirement, the ministry released an additional vacancy of Major General to the Aviation Corps but the petitioner was still not considered. Rather, another junior batch officer was considered for promotion against said vacancy.

“A list of arms and services which were scheduled to be considered for promotion by No.1 Selection Board was published in July 2021, but Army Aviation Corps was not included in the list. No reasons were mentioned for excluding this corps in the letter despite the fact that a vacancy for Major General already existed in the corps since June 21, 2022,” Col Indra Sen Singh (retd), counsel for the petitioner said.

Looked over despite vacancy