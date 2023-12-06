Abohar constable arrested in gold robbery case

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, December 5

In the Rs 1.75 crore gold robbery case, the Bathinda police on Tuesday arrested a constable posted in Abohar.

As another suspect in the case is also believed to be a policeman, cops are now investigating the robbery from different angles.

About 3.765 kg gold, worth over Rs 1.75 crore, was looted from Raju Ram, an employee of a Surat-based company, at the Sangrur railway station on Sunday. The gold belonged to Sri Bright Majestic, which supplied ornaments to jewellers in different parts of the country.

Raju Ram, who is a resident of Bikaner, was bringing 3.765 kg gold ornaments in a bag from Delhi to Bathinda by a train.

Raju Ram claimed that he was robbed by four persons at the Sangrur railway station. Two of the suspects were in police uniform, he had complained.

