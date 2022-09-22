Ferozepur constable caught taking Rs 2L bribe

Chandigarh, September 21
The state Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday registered a corruption case against Inderjit Singh, a constable, posted in the special branch of the SSP office, Ferozepur, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. He was demanding Rs 5 lakh more, the complainant had alleged.
A spokesperson for the VB said the suspect had been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act after the investigation report prepared on the basis of a complaint lodged by complainant Janak Raj of Panje Ki Uttar village in Ferozepur district on the state anti-corruption helpline.
The complainant alleged that Inderjit was demanding a bribe and threatening to book him in a false case. He recorded the conversation on his phone.
