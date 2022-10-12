Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 11

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed Constable Bikram Singh, posted at Civil Hospital police post in Bathinda city, for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A VB spokesperson said the constable had been arrested on a complaint of Kulwinder Singh of Nachhattar Nagar.

He said the complainant had alleged that he had a quarrel with some passengers who were travelling in his vehicle from Jhumba village to Chintpurni and Bikram was demanding Rs 5,000 from him to settle the issue.

After verification of the evidence, a VB team laid a trap and the constable was arrested while taking the bribe from Kulwinder, in the presence of witnesses. He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.