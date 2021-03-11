Constable held for graft

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur: The VB on Saturday arrested a constable, deputed at the Zira police station, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The accused, identified as Karaj Singh, was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The complainant, Amarjeet, was booked in a mining case, following which the accused threatened him and demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000. TNS

Girl dies of bullet injury

Ferozepur: A 15-year old girl, identified as Vaishnav, alias Khushi, died of a bullet injury in the Cantt area on Friday. She was standing outside her house when the accused, identified as Karan MJ, Mohit and Chandu, allegedly fired at Dev and Harsh, both residents of the Cantt area, out of personal rivalry. One of the bullets hit Khushi. A case has been registered. OC

Four drug peddlers held

Abohar: Four drug peddlers, who were allegedly bringing intoxicating tablets from Bikaner to Abohar, were nabbed on the NH-62 on Saturday. Investigating Officer Bhajan Lal Lawa said the police checked an Etios car and seized 13,800 intoxicating tablets. Sandeep Kumar of Bishanpura village along with Balwinder Singh, Shaminder Singh and Ashok Kumar were held and the car was impounded. OC

Ldh leads in GST collection

Chandigarh: Ludhiana division leads the state in GST collection in the first four months of the current fiscal by collecting Rs 1,714.35 crore followed by Ropar (Rs 981 crore). Faridkot division has registered the highest growth rate with a 34% increase as compared to first four months of 2021-22.