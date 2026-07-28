Constable held for planting drugs in car

A senior constable has been arrested in Fazilka district for allegedly planting intoxicating tablets in a car belonging to the groom’s side during a matrimonial dispute. Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh ordered the registration of an FIR and the arrest of accused constable Karnail Singh.

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DSP Bawinder Singh said Singh, allegedly in connivance with Manisha Kamboj and Surinder Kumar of Ladhuka, planted the intoxicating tablets. Based on the seizure, the police initially registered a case under the NDPS Act against the groom’s family. Karnail Singh was arrested on Sunday.

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