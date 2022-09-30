Constable kills girlfriend in Ludhiana, three booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

Police constable Sukhwinder Singh shot dead his girlfriend Mandeep Kaur of Khadur village, Makhu, here on Thursday morning.

Initially, the police had claimed that the girl had died by suicide with the weapon of Sukhwinder who is deployed with an ADCP-rank officer here.

Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma had also hinted at taking action against the constable for not taking care of his weapon. Now, the police have registered a murder case against Sukhwinder, his friend Noni and a girl, Kanu. Notably, Noni is also a constable with the Ludhiana police.

The police took action on Thursday evening after the deceased’s family arrived from Makhu. They told the police that their daughter could not have committed suicide, and rather it was Sukhwinder who had shot her. To save his own skin, he presented it as a case of suicide, they claimed.

The police added the names of Noni and Kanu as they had allegedly helped Sukhwinder in twisting the facts of the crime.

As per the FIR, Sukhwinder and Noni had stayed at the PG accommodation of Mandeep to celebrate his birthday. During the birthday celebrations, he had an argument with Mandeep for gifting him an expensive watch and a mobile phone following which he shot her dead.

The police are also probing if Sukhwinder was under the influence of any drug or liquor when he killed his girlfriend.