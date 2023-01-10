Constable shot by carjackers during encounter in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 9

Kuldip Singh, a gunman of the Phagwara City SHO, was killed in an encounter between the police and armed carjackers near Kot-Grewal village on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when a police party led by SHO City Amandeep Nahar was chasing carjackers who were fleeing after snatching a Creta car from city resident Avtar Singh.

The victim along with his friend Shekhar Bhanot was going in his car when armed robbers stopped him and took away his car.

The victim immediately informed SHO Nahar about the incident. He told the SHO that GPS tracking system of the car was still active and it was showing the location of the car near Kot-Grewal.

The SHO along with his team started chasing the carjackers who opened fire upon them. The police also returned fire, but during the cross firing Kuldeep sustained bullet injury. He was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to the injury on the way.

Three carjackers also received bullet injuries and were apprehended by the police.

The constable’s body was handed over to family members after autopsy was conducted at the Civil Hospital today. Hundreds of cops, including the ADGP, attended his funeral this afternoon.

While giving details of the encounter, SSP Navneet Bains said three injured robbers had been arrested. They were first admitted to the Civil Hospital, then referred to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital. The three have been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Jeeta, Vishal Soni, and Kulwinder, alias Kinda. The SSP said the fourth accused Yuvraj Singh managed to escape. All the accused are facing many criminal cases, he said.

Rs 2 crore for kin

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday mourned the death of Constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa

He announced Rs 2 crore to the family of the martyr

