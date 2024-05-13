Constituency Watch — Fatehgarh Sahib: Rise in cancer cases a major issue here

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 12

As the “young” parliamentary constituency, carved out in 2008, braces for the electoral battle on June 1, the fight between the sitting Congress MP with two Congress party-hoppers, is adding spice to the elections here.

A former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana Gurpreet Singh GP, now a nominee of AAP, and Gejja Singh Valmiki, a former Congress leader and Capt Amarinder Singh’s loyalist, who shifted to the BJP, are pitted against MP Amar Singh of the Congress

Since campaigning, especially in the rural areas, is yet to pick up, voters are confused about these candidates and the political parties they now represent.

This is the first time that the BJP will be testing its political mettle in Fatehgarh Sahib, as earlier the seat was contested by the Shiromani Akali Dal, when the BJP and SAD were alliance partners. SAD is betting on former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Bikramjit Singh Khalsa, who had also remained an MLA twice - from Dakha in 1997 and Khanna in 2007. The BSP has also fielded its candidate Kulwant Singh Mahto from here.

Fatehgarh Sahib is not only a Panthic seat, but also has pockets of industries (mainly steel rolling mills and steel furnaces) that have brought economic prosperity to the areas. With the largest grain market in Khanna located here, the agrarian economy too has remained on the upswing. However, development seems to have eluded this reserved constituency, which comprises the nine Assembly segments of Bassi Pathana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal, Raikot and Amargarh. Panthic issues do not dominate the political discourse, but local issues are paramount, especially during election time now. These include problems of overflowing village ponds as these have not been cleaned for years leading to spread of diseases; there is no tertiary care hospital; the education institutions, mostly run by the SGPC here are facing fund crunch, affecting students’ academic performance and almost no new infrastructure being built here.

With the “disputed” SYL canal being used as a channel to dump “untreated sewage” by the Kharar authorities, voters say that this is leading to increase in cases of cancer. They believe that this waste water seeps in the ground and is entering their food cycle.

Jaswinder Mehta of Bassi Pathana, who has lost three family members to cancer in the past two years, says that he and many others are waiting for the candidates to come and seek votes. “We will tell them that we will vote only if this flow of sewage water is stopped. Also, we want an upgraded hospital for cancer patients. There are 10 persons in my locality suffering from the disease, but politicians and officers have remained silent on the issues,” he said.

With 34 per cent of the voters belonging to the Scheduled Castes (Ravidasias are the most dominant caste here) and 13.77 per cent belonging to the backward classes, the voters here feel that their naivety has been used by successive MPs to promise them the moon before elections and forget about these, once elected.

Jasbir Singh, a farmer from Lullon village, said the sitting MP mostly remained away from the constituency during the past few years. “Who do we go to with our issues? Even AAP MLAs, elected from all nine assembly segments in 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, have not been visiting villages. This is the reason why voters have a cold response to the elections this time round,” he said.

Dr Amar Singh, (Congress) A former bureaucrat, is the sitting MP. He is a Ramdasia Sikh, which is the dominant caste in the constituency. He managed to get 41.75 per cent votes in the 2019 LS poll. Gurpreet Singh GP (AAP) He was a former Congress MLA from Bassi Pathana, who lost the 2022 Assembly elections. He joined the AAP in March this year. Gejja Singh Valmiki (BJP) He too was a Congress leader and Capt Amarinder Singh’s loyalist. He remained chairperson of the Punjab Safai Karamchari Commission. He joined the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly poll. Bikramjit Singh Khalsa (SAD) He is a former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and had remained MLA twice in 1997 and in 2007. He is the son of former MP Basant Singh Khalsa, who represented the old Ropar constituency Kulwant Singh Mahto (BSP) He belongs to steel town Mandi Gobindgarh. He retired as Chief Sanitary Inspector from the MC. He was BSP in-charge of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sahib seat in 2019.

Became constituency in 2008

Fatehgarh Sahib became the constituency in 2008 and the first MP was Sukhdev Singh Libra of the Congress. The seat was wrested by Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Harinder Singh Khalsa in 2014 General Election. In 2019, the seat again went back in the Congress kitty, with Dr Amar Singh being elected as MP.

Vote Share in %age

2019: Cong 42.3; AAP 6.4; SAD 32.3

2014: Cong 30.4; AAP 35.6; SAD 30.3; BSP 1.2

2009: Cong 47; BSP 7.8; SAD 42.9

