 Constructive dialogue crucial for SYL canal solution, says Punjab AG Gurminder Singh : The Tribune India

‘The situation has changed drastically since the riparian rights were determined decades back’

Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh.



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 7

Amidst the burgeoning controversy over the SYL (Sutlej Yamuna Link) dispute with neighbouring states, the newly appointed Advocate-General for the State of Punjab Gurminder Singh says it is crucial for all involved to engage in constructive dialogue for a solution that respects the rights and interests of all stakeholders.

Collaborative efforts, guided by a spirit of cooperation, should be at the forefront of the approach to address this longstanding issue.

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with the Tribune, Gurminder Singh says: “The situation has changed drastically since the riparian rights were determined decades back. The issue is also rooted in Punjab polity and popular sentiment of farmers whose lands tiling survives on canal irrigation.”

Gurminder Singh says he recognises the gravity of the situation and the imperative need for a fair and equitable resolution. The need of the hour is a comprehensive and legally sound resolution that considers the historical context of the dispute, adheres to existing legal frameworks, and promotes fairness. “We all need to find common ground, fostering an environment where the concerns of all stakeholders are heard and addressed, he adds.

“While upholding the interests of Punjab is paramount, I am equally dedicated to navigating this challenge with a sense of responsibility towards maintaining regional harmony,” he says.

Laying emphasis on the importance of seamless cooperation between the State and the Bench, Gurminder Singh says necessary instructions will be issued to ensure timely filing of replies and adjournments will be discouraged.

Addressing the issue of speedy disposal of cases involving drug offenses under the NDPS Act, he says stress will be laid on enhancing investigative efficiency, adequate resource allocation, and prioritizing timely trials to effectively combat this pressing concern.

Recognizing the significance of providing timely justice to retired employees and widows, Gurminder Singh says efforts will be made to expedite pension-related matters and resolve disputes promptly. Sensitivity to the unique needs of this demographic will be a priority, with close collaboration with relevant authorities to achieve this goal.

Gurminder Singh says integrity, fairness, and accessibility will be the guiding values of his tenure. “Upholding the rule of law and ensuring equal access to justice for all are fundamental commitments that I aim to maintain during his term,” he adds.

