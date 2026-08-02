Consult Takht panel, avoid clever manoeuvring: Giani Gargaj to AAP govt

Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday said the state government should hold discussions with the high-level committee constituted by the temporal seat on the anti-sacrilege law and decide on the proposed amendments.

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“If the government sincerely wants a permanent solution, it should not resort to any kind of clever manoeuvring,” he said addressing a gathering on the way to Muktsar as the Miri Piri Khalsa March proceeded from Gurdwara Gangsar Sahib at Jaito in Faridkot on its ninth day.

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He said implementing the amendments suggested by the Akal Takht would not only result in a comprehensive and effective anti-sacrilege law but would also strengthen trust and harmony in society.

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Gargaj said the principle of Miri-Piri, given by Guru Hargobind, inspired Sikhs to engage in politics under the guidance of their religion. “Those who speak of separating religion and politics do not understand Sikh principles. The need of the hour is for Sikhs to become politically strong as well. Whenever Sikhs drifted away from Gurbani, Gurmat principles and Panthic unity, opposing forces attacked their institutions,” he said. “Even today, governments are trying to interfere in the affairs of the Panth. I urge the sangat to remain vigilant against anti-Guru and anti-Khalsa Panth forces,” Gargaj added.

At various stops, the sangat gave a warm welcome to the march organised under the patronage of Akal Takht Sahib to commemorate Miri Piri Diwas.

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The Sikhs observed Miri Piri Diwas on July 24, honouring the balance between spiritual leadership (Piri) and temporal responsibility (Miri).

The day is observed to commemorate the historic occasion in 1606 when Guru Hargobind wore two swords, symbolising the principle.

Jathdedar honours man for having four children

At Mallan village here, Gargaj honoured a man for having four children. Gargaj has been consistently urging Sikh couples to have at least three children to counter the feared decline in the Sikh population.