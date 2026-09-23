DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Consumer panel holds hospital liable for negligence, orders Rs 12.08 lakh relief

Consumer panel holds hospital liable for negligence, orders Rs 12.08 lakh relief

article_Author
Surinder Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Fategarh Sahib, Updated At : 01:23 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Aman Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, to pay Rs 12.08 lakh compensation to Phoolman Ansari for medical negligence, along with 6 per cent annual interest from the date of filing of the complaint till realisation and Rs 30,000 towards litigation expenses.

In its order, Commission president Pushvinder Singh and members Shivani Bhargav and Manjit Singh Bhinder observed that Ansari’s daughter, Sabhya Khatun, was pregnant and due for delivery on July 9, 2018. Ansari said he took her to Aman Hospital for a check-up as it was near their residence and the family believed it was being run by qualified doctors.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, they met Rajinder Kaur at the hospital, who examined Sabhya and referred her to Gurpreet Nursing Home for an ultrasound scan. After the scan, Kaur allegedly told the family that the pregnancy was normal and advised them to bring Sabhya to the hospital when labour pains begin. She allegedly did not provide a prescription but gave them the hospital’s visiting card and asked them to contact her if required.

Advertisement

Ansari said labour pains started around 3.30 am on August 9, 2018, following which he took his daughter to Aman Hospital. He alleged that Sabhya was in a serious condition and Kaur asked him to deposit Rs 10,000. When he went home to arrange the money, he received a call saying his daughter’s condition had deteriorated.

On returning, Ansari was allegedly told that Sabhya had been referred to a private hospital in Khanna by Kaur’s husband, Kuldeep Singh, who took her there in his private car. Due to her condition, she was subsequently taken to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where she underwent an operation and delivered a girl. Both mother and child were in a serious condition.

Advertisement

Sabhya was shifted to Anil Hospital, Patiala, where she died on August 11. The newborn was later taken to Dr Baba Sahib Ambedkar Hospital, Delhi, where she died on August 16.

The commission noted that the matter was investigated by the Senior Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib. Following the inquiry, an FIR under Section 304-A of the IPC was registered at Mandi Gobindgarh police station on August 12, 2018, and a challan was presented in court.

The complaint was partly allowed and the compensation was awarded for medical negligence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts