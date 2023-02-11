Consuming liquor in open goes unchecked in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 10

Consuming liquor at public places, mostly outside eating joints serving non-veg snacks, has become a routine affair in various parts of the city. Boozers can be seen drinking in the open opposite Harchand Cinema on Goniana Road, the Rose Garden Chowk market, Bibiwala Road, Ghorewala Chowk, Fish Market and near the railway station.

Little check by authorities The menace of drinking in the open has grown as the authorities have turned a blind eye towards the issue

A few days ago, an FIR was registered against the owner of a non-veg joint where a man was beaten up when he opposed drinking in the open Team keeping tabs We have formed a joint team with the Excise Department and conduct surprise checks to keep tabs on drinking at public places. Strict action will be taken against offenders. J Elanchezhian, SSP

These areas have become popular spots for habitual drinkers. After getting a high, some of them often create a ruckus and also indulge in crimes such as eve-teasing and stalking.

A few days ago, an FIR was registered against the owner of a non-veg joint located opposite Harchand Cinema, where Ravinder Singh was beaten up and threatened when he was opposing drinking in the open outside his office located nearby.

Hotel and bar associations have expressed concern over the issue, demanding a crackdown on drinking at public places. They said it should be ensured that only restaurants and bars having a licence should serve liquor.

Satish Arora of the Hotel Restaurant and Resort Association, Punjab, said, “We have taken up the issue with the Excise Department several times, but we fail to understand why excise and police officials have failed to check this practice. Law enforcement agencies have to crack down on habitual drinkers, who consume liquor in the open across the city. Limited restaurants in the city have the licence to serve liquor. It is unjust for bar owners, who are paying the annual licence fee, besides other taxes, including the GST.”

Gurmeet Singh, a resident, said, “The police need to deal with the issue with an iron hand as drunken driving and consumption of alcohol at public places leads to many crimes. When anyone tries to stop persons involved in drunken driving and having drinks in the open, they enter into an altercation and at times thrash the person.”