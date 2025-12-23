DT
Home / Punjab / Contests Jakhar’s remark on ‘Rs 350-cr for CM’s post’

Says Capt Amarinder had contradicted Dr Sidhu’s claims

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:25 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. File
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday challenged state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to prove his claim of aspirants requiring to pay Rs 350-crore to get CM’s post in the Congress.

Jakhar had recently said that “the Congress has many criteria to make people eligible for becoming the CM. I have heard from the horse’s mouth (in the Congress) that someone got the CM’s post for Rs 350 crore”.

Jakhar’s comment had come after Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu said they did not have Rs 500 crore to get the state CM’s post. Before being suspended, she had claimed she did not name the Congress in the statement. Countering Jakhar, Warring said former CM and BJP senior leader Captain Amarinder Singh had contradicted Dr Sidhu on her remarks. “Either Captain Amarinder Singh is lying or Jakhar is lying,” he said.

