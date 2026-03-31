Contractor on run in house-collapse case

A day after three workers lost their lives when an under-construction house collapsed at Pharwahi village in Barnala district on Sunday morning, the contractor booked for alleged negligence remains at large.

Advertisement

The Barnala (Sadar) police registered a case on Sunday against contractor Ranjit Singh of Moga for causing deaths by negligence. Barnala DSP Satvir Singh said efforts were afoot to nab the accused. The Labour Department has issued a notice to the contractor regarding compensation to victims’ kin.

Advertisement