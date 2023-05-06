Contractor's assets worth Rs 112 cr attached by ED

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 112 crore belonging to Gurinder Singh, a contractor, and his family as part of its probe into alleged irrigation scam.

In an official statement, the ED said at least 27 immovable properties in Punjab and Chandigarh had been attached.

The ED had initiated investigation under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on the basis of an FIR registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act and chargesheet filed thereof.

It was alleged that detailed notice inviting tenders for various irrigation project works in Punjab were tailor-made considering the eligibility conditions of Gurinder Singh.

The ED said various irregularities were seen in relation to the allotment and execution of such project works to favour Gurinder Singh, which resulted in a huge loss to the government exchequer.

“In this connection, the ED had commenced its investigation under provisions of the PMLA and it had initially identified movable properties (in the form of bank balance), owned by Gurinder Singh.

These were found to be part of proceeds of crime so acquired and possessed by Gurinder Singh,” the ED said, adding that accordingly such bank balance to the tune of Rs 41.50 crore was provisionally attached.

The probe revealed that the proceeds of crime so acquired and obtained were also used to buy various immovable properties.