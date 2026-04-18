Contractors’ rivalry triggers glut-like situation in Faridkot mandis; farmers panic amid weather fears

A bitter rivalry between two groups of carter and labour contractors has led to a glut-like situation in Faridkot grain markets at the peak of the wheat procurement season, leaving farmers and commission agents grappling with chaos and uncertainty.

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The ongoing dispute has severely hampered the lifting of procured wheat, resulting in huge stocks piling up in mandis. With arrivals increasing rapidly, farmers are facing immense difficulty in unloading their produce, as space in the markets has become scarce.

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According to sources, the standoff stems from competition between two contractor groups over transportation and labour work.

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It is alleged that one contractor, said to be close to a ruling party leader, is preventing labourers of a rival group from loading wheat onto trucks meant for transportation to government agency godowns.

Last year, a single contractor handled the entire work of transportation, loading and unloading labour for Faridkot mandis. However, this year, the contract has been divided, with another contractor from the Doaba region assigned the task of labour and transporting wheat to storage facilities within an 8-km radius.

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In a complaint to the district administration and the Food and Civil Supplies Department, contractor Sohan Lal has alleged that his workers are being threatened and not allowed to carry out lifting operations by the rival group.

Commission agents said the situation had disrupted the procurement process. “Farmers are standing in queues for hours, unable to unload their crop. If lifting does not start immediately, the mandi system could collapse under pressure,” said an arhtiya.

Gurjit Singh, district food and supply controller (DFSC), acknowledged the issue and said efforts were under way to resolve the dispute and restore smooth lifting operations.

As the deadlock continues, farmers remain anxious, hoping for swift administrative intervention to ease the congestion and safeguard their harvest during this crucial season. The crisis comes at a time when farmers are already on edge due to changing weather conditions. Large quantities of wheat lying in the open have heightened fears of damage in case of rain or adverse weather, adding to their distress, said Binder Singh, a farmer from Golewala.