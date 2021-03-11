Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 3

With the prices of raw material escalating due to the Ukraine war and Covid, contractors of the Malwa zone have threatened to stall the work on various government projects, including those under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana.

Contractors of seven districts — Bathinda, Muktsar, Mansa, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Moga, and Faridkot — of the Malwa zone held a meeting here today and demanded relief from the state. They claimed they would not be able to carry on the work at such a high material cost.

Bathinda Hot Mix Plant Owners’ Association chief Tara Singh Ahulwalia and contractor Yogesh Garg said: “The raw material costs have gone up by 30 to 40%. Our financial condition is so grave that we will be forced to shut down the ongoing development projects if no support is given by the state.”

“We have already made a representation to the government through our association’s state president Balwinder Singh, who recently met the PWD Minister. A new policy is needed, but the state should support us till it’s formed,” they added.

