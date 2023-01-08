Contractual saff hold protest

Muktsar: Demanding regularisation, contractual employees under the banner of Theka Mulazim Sangharsh Morcha protested outside the residence of local MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar here. They handed over a memorandum to the MLA. TNS
Two-kg opium seized
Muktsar: The police on Friday recovered two-kg opium-like substance from a private bus at Kattianwali village here. The police said the contraband was seized from an abandoned bag found in a bus going from Abohar to Malout. TNS
Chinese string seized
Abohar: Sanitary inspectors of the Municipal Council on Saturday seized 14 bundles of Chinese string from a shop in Nai Abadi. The administration has prohibited the sale of Chinese string. Further action will be taken on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana as cold wave intensifies in region
Fog reduces visibility at many places as temperatures fall s...
Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar released from jail in loan fraud case
The CBI arrested the Kochhars on December 23, 2022 in connec...
2 crew members to join probe in Air India urination case
The two crew members were to join the probe on Monday but co...
Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight, say police
The NSG and local police teams complete checking of the airc...