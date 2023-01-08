Contractual saff hold protest

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Demanding regularisation, contractual employees under the banner of Theka Mulazim Sangharsh Morcha protested outside the residence of local MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar here. They handed over a memorandum to the MLA. TNS

Two-kg opium seized

Muktsar: The police on Friday recovered two-kg opium-like substance from a private bus at Kattianwali village here. The police said the contraband was seized from an abandoned bag found in a bus going from Abohar to Malout. TNS

Chinese string seized

Abohar: Sanitary inspectors of the Municipal Council on Saturday seized 14 bundles of Chinese string from a shop in Nai Abadi. The administration has prohibited the sale of Chinese string. Further action will be taken on Monday.

