Contractual staff continue protest in Dhuri

Sangrur, October 8
The contractual government employees under the banner of Theka Mulazam Sangharash Morcha continued to protest demanding regularisation of their services on Babbanpur canal in Dhuri today.
The protesters also blocked Kakkarwal Chowk for three hours with their family members today.
Varinder Singh Momi of Theka Mulazam Sangharash Morcha said, “Despite numerous meetings, the state government failed to convince us. Today we also blocked Kakkarwal Chowk for three hours. We will protest as long as our demand of regularisation is not accepted.”
