Convention to highlight plight of tribals on March 25

A public convention will be held on March 25 at Virsa Vihar here to protest against the alleged massacre and devastation of tribals. The event, being organised by the Anti-Operation Green Hunt Democratic Front, would feature prominent speakers, including democratic thinker and social activist Himanshu Kumar.

Front convener Parminder said the convention aimed to raise awareness about the killing of 30 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur and Kanker areas, allegedly by security forces. He said that the tribals were being targeted by the security forces on the pretext of Naxals. He said the incident had sparked widespread condemnation, with demands to stop the genocide and harassment of tribal people by the government. He criticised the government’s policy of “eliminating Naxalism” as a fascist move to pave the way for corporate projects.