Conversion row: Takht Jathedar, Christian Sabha hold meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 7

Taking exception of the alleged forced conversions by “fake” pastors, a delegation of the Catholic Church of India and Church of North India under the banner of the Masihi Maha Sabha, today met Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh and Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh.

During the meet, it was decided to form a joint committee of both the communities to resolve religious issues and urge the government to scrutinise funding of missionary events, which mislead people to adopt Christianity.

The Bishops urged the Jathedar to collaborate with the mainline churches to expose the deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at disturbing harmony between the Sikhs and the Christians. They said some self-styled “custodians of Christian faith” were posing as office-bearers of the Anglican Church of India, which has no legal standing.

Giani Harpreet Singh emphasised that the Christian leaders would have to initiate legal action against “fake” pastors, who indulged in “pakhandwaad” (pretence), superstitious and fraudulent practices to misguide people and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. “The Christian leaders will have to take a stern action against them. The Sikhs will cooperate with you,” he said.

Rev Dr PK Samantaroy, sabha chief, and Bishop Agnelo Gracias, Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Jalandhar, said the mainline churches never nurture any sort of force or allurement to convert anyone. “If anyone pretends to possess miraculous powers to heal or address the problems, it will be nothing short of insulting the Almighty. We strongly condemn such elements openly and disown them. On the basis of evidence of their wrongdoings, they will be liable to face legal action,” said Bishop Samantaroy, adding that a circular would be issued about the Biblical principles.

Bishop Gracias said Christianity preaches harmony among all communities. “We have a long tradition of living peacefully with all. We will not allow ‘small groups’ to disturb the harmony.”