Convict’s overstay in jail may cost ‘erring’ officers Rs 10 lakh

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 15

In an extraordinary order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today proposed the imposition of an unprecedented penalty of Rs 10 lakh on “erring officers” for being paid to a convict for his overstay in custody for about four years.

Rapping Punjab for “really a pathetic state of affairs”, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan also directed the Special Chief Secretary, Department of Food Processing and Jails, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs and Justice, and the Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor to file their compliance affidavits “limited to the extent of delay in taking the decision so as to fix responsibility”.

Describing the petitioner as a poor person, Justice Sangwan asserted that the Special Chief Secretary’s affidavit showed his case file was shuttling from one office to another by raising frivolous objections. Some movement of the petitioner’s file took place after more than a year and five months but only when the contempt petition was filed. The case was still pending for the Governor’s approval, “for “which there is no explanation for delay”.

Justice Sangwan was hearing a contempt of court petition by Manjit Singh against IAS officer Anurag Verma and another respondent. His initial petition was disposed of with a direction to a respondent to take a final decision in his premature release by passing a speaking order.

The contempt petition, filed by the petitioner, was disposed of after the Punjab Additional Advocate-General’s assurance that the matter, taken by the Cabinet of Ministers and approved by the Governor, would be finalised within three months. The petitioner again filed the present contempt petition stating that he continued to serve imprisonment for more than four years, despite the fact his case for premature release was recommended by the jail authorities and the District Magistrates in 2019.

Referring to arguments before the Bench, Justice Sangwan asserted: “It is very surprising and shocking that premature release cases of the convicts covered by the policy and duly recommended by the jail superintendents and district magistrates are not decided on totally frivolous grounds as the model code of conduct came into force on January 8, 2022, and came to end after the elections. Even otherwise, as on today, about a year and four months have lapsed after the contempt Bench order. However, no decision with regard to the premature release of the petitioner was taken”.

Directing his release on interim bail, the Bench also took note of the state counsel’s submission on the current status of the petitioner’s case, which was sent on May 8 to the Governor and was pending consideration with Kakumanu Siva Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor.

