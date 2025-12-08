DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Convince Korean firms to invest in state, Mann urges Punjabi diaspora in Seoul

Convince Korean firms to invest in state, Mann urges Punjabi diaspora in Seoul

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:30 AM Dec 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CM Bhagwant Singh in South Korean capital Seoul on Sunday.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday urged the Punjabi diaspora in Seoul to act as ambassadors of the state to convince South Korean companies to invest in Punjab, which he said has now emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the world.

Advertisement

During an interaction with the diaspora during his visit to South Korea, the Chief Minister said investors were already making a beeline to invest in Punjab. “Every Punjabi must make efforts to put state on high orbit of industrial growth trajectory,” he said, adding that it would open new vistas of employment besides giving major push to the industrial development.

Advertisement

He also urged them to play an active role in guiding Korean companies to consider Punjab as a preferred investment destination.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts