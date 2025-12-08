Convince Korean firms to invest in state, Mann urges Punjabi diaspora in Seoul

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday urged the Punjabi diaspora in Seoul to act as ambassadors of the state to convince South Korean companies to invest in Punjab, which he said has now emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the world.

During an interaction with the diaspora during his visit to South Korea, the Chief Minister said investors were already making a beeline to invest in Punjab. “Every Punjabi must make efforts to put state on high orbit of industrial growth trajectory,” he said, adding that it would open new vistas of employment besides giving major push to the industrial development.

He also urged them to play an active role in guiding Korean companies to consider Punjab as a preferred investment destination.