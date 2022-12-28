Mohali: Cooperation Department officials under Vigilance Bureau scanner

Chandigarh, December 27
Officials of the Cooperation Department have come under the scanner of the Vigilance Bureau in connection with a transfer of seven acres of land out of 14.9 acres by the Working Friends Housing Cooperative Society, Mohali, to a private builder during the tenure of the Congress government.
In 2020, the society entered into an agreement with a private builder for the construction of flats on seven acres. On March 3, 2021, The Registrar, Cooperative Societies, granted approval and subsequently seven acres of land was transferred to the builder before applying for the project layout approvals from the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).
The case for final approval for the housing project on the land owned by the Working Friends Housing Cooperative Society has been pending with the GMADA. After winning a case in the apex court against the acquisition of their land in 2015, the society sought permission from the GMADA for a group housing project, but was denied as it could be approved on a minimum of 25 acres of land.
The case for granting approval was taken up at a meeting of the Housing Department during the tenure of CM Charanjit Channi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove