Coordinate efforts on drug fight: CS

Chandigarh, September 29
Chief Secretary Anurag Verma has asked all stakeholders to work in a result-oriented manner for the elimination of drug menace.
Presiding over a meeting of the state-level committee of the Narco Coordination Centre Mechanism here today, Verma said the process of seizing the properties of drug lords should be expedited.
