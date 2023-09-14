Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Archit Watts
Muktsar, September 13
ASI Naib Singh (55) of Muktsar can be seen singing songs at public places to spread awareness on the drug menace.
Recently, he sang a song and played a ‘tumbi’ at a school. He sang: “Daaru, chitta, capsule, ehna vich zehra ve... Teeke, cigarette chhad de... Teriyaan mangadi khairaan ve ... Es umar vich metho tera dukh bharya nahi jana... Menu lok kehange randi, metho jarya nahi jana...”
A video of the cop singing the song has gone viral on social media, with DGP Gaurav Yadav also appreciating him.
Naib Singh said: “I have been raising awareness on the drug menace, traffic rules and cybercrime for the last 15 years. Before becoming a regular policeman, I was a special police officer (SPO) and used to sing to gather crowds in police-public meeting programmes. It is my passion.”
Meanwhile, ASI Harmandeep Singh, in-charge, awareness team of Muktsar police, said: “There are three members in the team to raise awareness on social issues.”
SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said: “Four policemen are training youngsters in the sports department. They are giving training to basketball and volleyball players.”
