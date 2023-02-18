Cop booked for taking bribe of Rs 52,000

Tribune News Service

Moga, February 17

The police have booked an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Balveer Singh, in-charge of the Lopo police post, and one of his associates for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 52,000 from a labourer for not registering a drugs smuggling case under the NDPS Act against him. A few intoxicating pills were recovered from him.

The ASI took Rs 52,000 from one Jugraj Singh, a resident of Daudhar Sharki village, whose son Kulwinder Singh was taken into custody by him in May, 2021.

Even after taking the money, the ASI did not release Kulwinder Singh from custody. Instead, he registered a case of liquor smuggling under the Excise Act against him.

Jugraj Singh narrated the story to the then SSP, Moga who marked an inquiry to an SP-rank officer. During the inquiry, the ASI was prima facie found guilty of taking the bribe money. The inquiry officer recommended a criminal case against the ASI and his agent.