Cop, ex-sarpanch awarded life imprisonment for killing youth

Faridkot, December 21

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (Faridkot) today sentenced a Punjab Police inspector and a former Akali Dal sarpanch to life imprisonment after convicting them of murdering a 20-year-old.

Initially, the police had given a clean chit to the inspector and sarpanch in the murder, which was committed in 2013. However, the father of the deceased youth had challenged the police's act of letting them go scot-free.

Pavitar Singh was shot dead on July 4, 2013, allegedly by a drunk police inspector in Chet Singh Wala village during the counting of votes for the panchayat election. It was alleged that Pavitar Singh was demanding a recount, following which Inspector Gursharan Singh, provoked by newly-elected sarpanch Parminder Singh, shot him dead. Parminder had won the election by a margin of 19 votes.

After a protest by village residents, a criminal case was registered against Gursharan and Parminder. However, in its investigation, the police gave a clean chit to both the accused. The police inquiry report had claimed that Gursharan had opened fire to defend himself in the face of an attack by a mob. The police had registered a case against Inderjit Singh, who had lost the election, and some unidentified persons for allegedly attempting to kill a presiding officer and two police officials.

In June 2014, Lakhwinder Singh, father of the deceased, filed a complaint in the court of the Faridkot Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) for action against Gursharan and Parminder. Despite heavy odds, the aged Lakhwinder pursued the case.

Gursharan and Parminder did not appear in court for trial despite repeated summons and arrest warrants against them, and the police were unable to ensure their presence in court. In February 2017, the Faridkot CJM had issued orders to attach the properties of the accused to ensure their appearance in court. The court had earlier also ordered the attachment of the salary of the inspector.

