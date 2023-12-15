Cop held with 70 gm heroin

Muktsar, December 14

The district police today claimed to have arrested two persons, including a police constable, along with 410 gm heroin in two separate incidents.

Muktsar SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said Constable Navjot Singh of Khirkianwala village here was arrested with 70 gm heroin. He was posted at Bariwala police station and a case has been registered against him.

In another incident, the police arrested one Sumit Kumar of Muktsar town with 340 gm heroin. A case has been registered against him at Muktsar City police station. The SSP said there could be some connection between the accused in the two cases, and that they are probing all leads.

