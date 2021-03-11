Cop injured in attack

Tribune News Service

Barnala, May 15

Four policemen were allegedly attacked by drunk youngsters at Nangal Bhur on Saturday late night. Barring one, none of them sustained injuries.

SSP Arun Saini said the cops were in civil clothes and were not on duty. “They were having dinner at an eatery when one of them started conversing with his friend. Four youths who were sitting there in an inebriated condition started using expletives at the cop who was on a call. His colleagues asked the youngsters to behave, but they did not heed his request. Minutes later, one of them brought a sharp weapon and started attacking the cops. One constable sustained serious injuries while the others escaped unhurt.” The SSP said an FIR had been registered and an accused nabbed.