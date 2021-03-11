Cop injured in attack

Barnala, May 15
Four policemen were allegedly attacked by drunk youngsters at Nangal Bhur on Saturday late night. Barring one, none of them sustained injuries.
SSP Arun Saini said the cops were in civil clothes and were not on duty. “They were having dinner at an eatery when one of them started conversing with his friend. Four youths who were sitting there in an inebriated condition started using expletives at the cop who was on a call. His colleagues asked the youngsters to behave, but they did not heed his request. Minutes later, one of them brought a sharp weapon and started attacking the cops. One constable sustained serious injuries while the others escaped unhurt.” The SSP said an FIR had been registered and an accused nabbed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal
Says 'Buddha's thoughts can make planet more peaceful, harmo...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings