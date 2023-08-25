Cop surrenders in Rs 20-lakh graft case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, August 24

Sub-inspector Khem Chand, a ‘fugitive’ in the Rs 20-lakh bribery case, was made to surrender before the Vigilance Department on Thursday. While DSP Sushil Kumar was arrested by the Vigilance in this case on July 19, an SP-rank officer is also a suspect in the case.

The three police officers allegedly took Rs 20 lakh bribe in a murder case. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate has allowed the VB to collect voice samples of all suspects and the complainant in the case. The suspects in this case are an SP, a DSP, an SI, head of a gaushala and a private contractor.

As the complainant had produced many voice and video recordings as evidence against the suspects, the VB had demanded the court to allow it to collect voice samples.

Meanwhile, a court has dismissed the bail application of DSP Sushil Kumar. He has been in the judicial custody for over a month. Gaushala head Malkit Das today surrendered in the court which sent him to two-day judicial custody.

